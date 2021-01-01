RABBI Aluminum Street Sign Synagogue Hanukkah Jewish Cantor Temple | Aluminum Sign | 18" - 36" Wide

Our Trinx Street Sign line is perfect for your home, office, "man cave" or "she shed"! A perfect way to personalize your space and give it a unique sense of style.Something for EveryoneLooking for a fun, stylish, or hilarious Street Sign to hang on your cubicle or in your den? What about the perfect gift for someone with a lively personality? Trinx has all the cute, funny, and even work-related novelty street signs you’re looking for! If this isn't the right sign for you, we have a wide range available that will tickle your funny bone, make others smile, or show off your snarky attitude!Made To LastTrinx signs are designed for extreme durability! Lasting for years outdoors in the harshest conditions, or a lifetime indoors, these signs are 100% Made in the USA out of high-quality treated aluminum and vibrant vinyl graphics that will not fade, even in direct sunlight!Product Details:Indoor and Outdoor UseFade ResistantRounded cornersOne-SidedDimensions: 4” x 18”, 6" X 24", 7" X 30", or 8" X 36"Made in the USAOutdoor Durable Vinyl and Premium-Grade Ink Size: 6" H x 24" W x 0.1" D