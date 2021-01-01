Zline RA48 Professional 48 Inch Wide 6 cu. ft. Slide-In Dual Fuel Range Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Ranges Dual Fuel Ranges

Zline RA48 Professional 48 Inch Wide 6 cu. ft. Slide-In Dual Fuel Range Features: 6 cu. ft. capacity allows for baking large meals 7 burners support every type of pot and pan from small saucepans to large woks Includes cast iron grill for cooking meats or vegetables directly on cooktop Turn knob controls allow for fine adjustment of gas flow Italian-made heavy-duty 1-piece porcelain cooktop and detachable handmade alloy burners for high-performance cooking with easy cleaning Soft close door with viewing window allows you to easily monitor your baking Three-layer oven door with aluminum mesh seal keeps heat inside oven and keeps door cool Convection oven circulates hot air for faster, more even baking 2 year parts warranty Specifications: Total Capacity: 6 Back Left Burner BTU: 8500 Back Right Burner BTU: 8500 Middle Burner BTU: 13000, 18000 Front Left Burner BTU: 13000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18000 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: No Width: 48" Height: 36" Depth: 29" Dual Fuel Ranges Stainless Steel