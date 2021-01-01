From halo
Halo RA406927WHR 4" Retrofit Warm White LED Adjustable Recessed Light White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims LED Conversion Kits
Advertisement
Halo RA406927WHR 4" Retrofit Warm White LED Adjustable Recessed Light FeaturesRetrofit LED trim quickly installs into recessed housingsFor retrofitting 4" recessed housingsDimmable integrated 10 watt soft white LEDLight source tilts 35° and rotates 360°Die cast aluminum constructionIntegrated heat sink allows for insulated ceiling installationsPre-installed precision torsion spring brackets for installationUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantIncludes 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-3/8"Width: 5-1/8"Product Weight: 1.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI LED Conversion Kits White