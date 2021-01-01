From nameeks
Nameeks RA4002 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Red Bathroom Hardware Bathroom Hardware Set
Nameeks RA4002 Gedy Bathroom Accessories Set Product Features:Accessory kit includes: Soap dish, soap dispenser, tissue box and tooth brush holderCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of thermoplastic resinPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Gedy Rainbow CollectionSpecifications:Manufacturer Warranty: 1 Year LimitedMaterial: Thermoplastic Resin Red