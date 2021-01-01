INOX RA243DL Sunrise Single Dummy Door Lever with RA Series Round Rose - Left Handed Satin Stainless Steel Leverset Single Dummy

INOX RA243DL Sunrise Single Dummy Door Lever with RA Series Round Rose - Left Handed 304 grade ANSI certified Stainless Steel Left handed lever Quick and easy installation Standard square corner latch faceplate Limited Lifetime Mechanical and Finish Warranty Compliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Concealed screws for a beautiful finished look Function: Single Dummy Function: Single dummy levers are surface mounted without any associated latching functions, and are perfect for inactive doors, closets, or anywhere decorative trim is needed but mechanical latch function is not. This single dummy includes one lever and rosette, and can be mounted on either the interior or exterior of the door (please be aware of any handing requirements). Specifications: Lever Length: 5.0625" Projection: 2.125" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Rose Diameter: 2.5" Handing: Left Handle Design: 243 Sunrise Latch Faceplate: Square Corner Concealed Screws: Yes Material: Stainless Steel Manufacturer Warranty: Limited Lifetime Additional Functions: RA243L61: Passage - 2-3/8" Backset RA243L62: Privacy - 2-3/8" Backset RA243L71: Passage - 2-3/4" Backset RA243L72: Privacy - 2-3/4" Backset RA243DL (This Model): Left Handed Single Dummy RA243DR: Right Handed Single Dummy Satin Stainless Steel