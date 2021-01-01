INOX RA106L461 Copenhagen Passage Door Lever Set with 2-3/8 Inch Backset RA Series Round Rose and TL4 28 Degree Latch Satin Stainless Steel Leverset

INOX RA106L461 Copenhagen Passage Door Lever Set with 2-3/8 Inch Backset, RA Series Round Rose, and TL4 28 Degree Latch Features:BHMA Grade 2304 grade ANSI certified Stainless SteelLever is Reversible For Left or Right HandingQuick and easy installationStandard square corner latch faceplateLimited Lifetime Mechanical and Finish WarrantyCompliant With The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Concealed screws for a beautiful finished lookFunction: Passage Function: Passage leversets have no locking function and are free turning on both sides. These are perfect for a hallway or closet where no locking is necessary.Specifications:Lever Length: 5.3125"Projection: 2.4375"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Rose Diameter: 2.5"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Design: 106 CopenhagenLatch Faceplate: Square Corner28 Degree Latch: YesConcealed Screws: YesMaterial: Stainless SteelManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeAdditional Functions:RA106L461 (This Model): Passage - 2-3/8" BacksetRA106L462: Privacy - 2-3/8" BacksetRA106L471: Passage - 2-3/4" BacksetRA106L472: Privacy - 2-3/4" BacksetRA106DL: Left Handed Single DummyRA106DR: Right Handed Single Dummy Satin Stainless Steel