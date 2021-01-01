RA LED Line Linear Suspension Light by D'Armes - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (RALIFTCH11A)

A clear sense of order exists with the RA LED Line Linear Suspension Light from DArmes. All aspects of the piece are laid bare, its suspension, lighting, and design accents. A slim Pyrex tube pierces through 2 cylindrical accent supports, creating a tunnel of light. Its clear tube transitions into an amber color at the ends, delineating the tubular light. It produces a sleek rod of ambient lighting. It is a sharp design that works nicely in open living spaces and over dining room tables. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Color: White. Finish: Chrome