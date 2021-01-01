Brizo R60700 Universal Diverter Rough-In Valve - For Use with All Brizo 3 or 6 Function Diverter Trims Showers Diverter Valves 1/2 Inch

Brizo R60700 Universal Diverter Rough-In Valve - For Use with All Brizo 3 or 6 Function Diverter Trims Product Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsValve is constructed of forged brass ensuring durability and dependabilityControls direction of water from mixing valve to custom shower systemsDoes not control volume of water - that is done at the mixing valveSix function diverter valve with 3 individual positions, 3 shared positions (for example, a shower head, hand shower, and body sprays could each be run independently or in any combination of two)Use plug (included) in one outlet for three function trims (2 individual positions, 1 shared position)Heat-resistant pressure test cap for air/water testing before cartridge is installedNote: this is the rough-in only - valve trim (which includes the cartridge) required to completeDesigned for use with U.S. plumbing connectionsExtra secure mounting assemblyAll necessary mounting hardware included3 Function Diverter - 2 Individual Positions, 1 Shared Position 6 Function Diverter - 3 Individual Positions, 3 Shared Positions 1/2 Inch N/A