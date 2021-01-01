From bezalel
R500X1D Prime 1Channel Class D AmplifierBLACK
300 Watts x 1 @ 4-Ohms, 500 Watts x 1 @ 2-Ohms, Frequency 20Hz to 250Hz +/-1dB Onboard 12dB/octave LP/HP/AP crossover & Infrasonic filter. Power Wire Gauge- 4 AWG. Power Input Connector-Screw Terminal. Suggested Alternator-75 A On-board Punch EQ with +18dB boost at 45Hz. Input Sensitivity: 150 mV to 4 V Cast Aluminum Heatsink with Stealth top mounted control panel Includes wired remote (Punch Level Control). High efficiency amplifier design that reduces current consumption from the charging system