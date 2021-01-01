R50 6J4 Tube Amplifier HiFi Audio Stereo Digital Amplifier Headphone Amplifiers Bluetooth Treble Bass Desktop Preamplifier PreampBlack

Tube preamplifier: Using tube 2*6J4 for pre amplifier; Replaceable design, can be change the tube for 6K4, 6J1, GE5654, 6AK5 and 6*1n for different sound style. Low Ground Noise: There's no buzzing or ringing when you use it! We feature a high-grade microprocessor that controls the relay while its being switched on and off, achieving a low-ground noise power circuit. Headphone Amplifier: It has headphones and RCA output. Plug in the headphones directly, the amplifier output will be automatically disconnected. RCA output can be connected to a passive speaker. Bluetooth Amplifier: It has APT-X Bluetooth input / RCA input. It can be connected to CD, DAC decoder, mobile phone, TV, etc. It has treble and bass adjustment. Small size, wide power supply mode. It does not support phonograph / record player signal input.