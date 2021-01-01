Rene R5-5025-R9-7007 16-5/8" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.34 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Beach Sand / Antique

Rene R5-5025-R9-7007 16-5/8" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.34 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Only extra-thick, tempered glass is used in its manufacture. High temperatures will not mar it in any way. Good hygiene comes naturally, as glass is non-porous. Staining or retention of odors is unheard of. Clean up is simple. It measures 16 5/8" x 16 5/8" x 6", and is guaranteed to remain functional and engaging for life. Vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is contemporary, but with a nostalgic, water pump spout design. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the extended, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. To stabilize this curved basin above the vanity, a sink ring is included. With a simple press to its handsome dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed.Rene R5-5014-R9-7007 Bathroom Combo Includes:Circular vessel sinkAntique bronze, brushed nickel, or chrome brass deck mounted faucetAntique bronze, brushed nickel, or chrome pop-up drain assemblySink Features:Covered under Rene's limited lifetime warrantyVessel rests upon the vanity and is positioned to display its inner and outer beautyThick, fully-tempered glass is tough, hygienic, stain and heat resistantSimple to care for with mild soap and water or standard glass cleanersIncludes matching vessel faucet, vessel pop-up drain, and sink ringFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassSingle hole installationVessel design - single hole faucet for above counter sinksSingle lever handleIncludes matching vessel faucet, vessel pop-up drain assembly, and sink ringSink Specifications:Overall Length: 16-5/8" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-5/8" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 6" (top to bottom of sink)Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 12-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 9-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.34 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole (minimum number of holes required for installation) Combination Beach Sand / Antique Bronze