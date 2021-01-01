Rene R5-5014-WF 16-1/2" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.58 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Frosted Red / Chrome Fixture

Rene R5-5014-WF 16-1/2" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.58 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Only extra-thick, tempered glass is used in its manufacture. High temperatures will not mar it in any way. Good hygiene comes naturally, as glass is non-porous. Staining or retention of odors is unheard of. Clean up is simple. It measures 16 1/2" x 16 1/2" x 5 3/4", and is guaranteed to remain functional and engaging for life. The waterfall-style faucet is soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. The disc encircling the spout is formed from the same material as the basin below. Gracefully bending over the basin is a curved shaft topped with a toggle control handle. To stabilize this curved basin above the vanity, a sink ring is included. With a simple press to its handsome dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed.Rene R5-5011-WF Bathroom Combo Includes:Circular vessel sinkAntique bronze, brushed nickel, chrome, or oil rubbed bronze brass and glass deck mounted faucetAntique bronze, brushed nickel, chrome, or oil rubbed bronze pop-up drain assemblySink Features:Covered under Rene's limited lifetime warrantyVessel rests upon the vanity and is positioned to display its inner and outer beautyThick, fully-tempered glass is tough, hygienic, stain and heat resistantSimple to care for with mild soap and water or standard glass cleanersIncludes matching waterfall faucet, vessel pop-up drain, and sink ringFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brass and glassSingle hole installationVessel design - single hole faucet for above counter sinksSingle lever handleIncludes matching pop-up drain and sink ringSink Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 7" (top to bottom of sink)Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 11-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 10-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.58 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole (minimum number of holes required for installation) Combination Frosted Red / Chrome