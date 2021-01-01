Rene R5-5007-R9-7006 16-1/2" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.38 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Foil Undertone / Chrome

Rene R5-5007-R9-7006 16-1/2" Glass Vessel Bathroom Sink with 1.38 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Assembly Only extra-thick, tempered glass is used in its manufacture. High temperatures will not mar it in any way. Good hygiene comes naturally, as glass is non-porous. Staining or retention of odors is unheard of. Clean up is simple. It measures 16 1/2" x 16 1/2" x 5 3/4", and is guaranteed to remain functional and engaging for life. Vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is curvaceous with sleek lines. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the extended, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. To stabilize this curved basin above the vanity, a sink ring is included. With a simple press to its handsome dome; the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed.Rene R5-5003-IVY-R9-7006 Bathroom Combo Includes:Circular vessel sinkAntique bronze, brushed nickel, or chrome brass deck mounted faucetAntique bronze, brushed nickel, or chrome pop-up drain assemblySink Features:Covered under Rene's limited lifetime warrantyVessel rests upon the vanity and is positioned to display its inner and outer beautyThick, fully-tempered glass is tough, hygienic, stain and heat resistantSimple to care for with mild soap and water or standard glass cleanersIncludes matching vessel faucet, vessel pop-up drain, and sink ringFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassSingle hole installationVessel design - single hole faucet for above counter sinksSingle lever handleIncludes matching vessel faucet, vessel pop-up drain assembly, and sink ringSink Specifications:Overall Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 5-3/4" (top to bottom of sink)Minimum Cabinet Size: 18"Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 12-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5" (center of faucet to center of water outlet)Flow Rate: 1.38 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single Hole (minimum number of holes required for installation) Combination Foil Undertone / Chrome