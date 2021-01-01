WAC Lighting R4SD1T-N Volta 4.5" Square Shallow Regressed Trim with LED Light Engine and 25 Degree Narrow Beam Spread Black / 4000K / 85CRI Recessed

WAC Lighting R4SD1T-N Volta 4.5" Square Shallow Regressed Trim with LED Light Engine and 25 Degree Narrow Beam Spread Volta is the quintessential high performance LED architectural recessed downlight. Volta housings can be specified with one of three (15W, 25W, 36W) serviceable drivers to plan your project in accordance with energy and lighting requirements up to 3,000 Lumens. Available in New Construction IC Rated Airtight or Remodel Non-IC Airtight with Emergency backup battery and Chicago Plenum Safety options. Volta trims include an LED Light Engine with a replaceable High Powered LED module and are available in a variety of options including Round, Square, Adjustable, Wall Wash, Shallow Regressed, or a sleek flangeless trim which can be spackled directly up to the aperture. Tool-less in-field adjustable glare control and optic system can be used for louvers, lens, and beam control.Features:Energy Star certifiedIncludes (1) 15-36 watt replaceable LED module - wattage determined by housing (sold separately)25° narrow beam spreadSmooth and continuous dimming to 1% with an electronic low voltage dimmer or 0-10v dimmerETL and cETL listed for wet locations5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Width: 5.75"Height: 5.63"Depth: 5.75"Trim Size: 4.5"Aperture: 4.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 15, 25, 36Color Temperature: 2700k, 3000k, 3500k, 4000kColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85, 90Lumens: 1039, 1109, 1277, 1361, 1423, 1434, 2140, 2282, 2624, 2800, 2926, 2952 (see attached spec sheet)Beam Spread: 25°Universal Input Voltage: 120V-240V-277VEnergy Star: Yes Black / 4000K / 85CRI