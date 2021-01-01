WAC Lighting R48 48" Track Suspension Rod for H-Track J2-Track J-Track and L-Track Systems White Track Lighting Track Lighting Accessories

From wac lighting
WAC Lighting R48 48" Track Suspension Rod for H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Systems FeaturesSuspension rods used to suspend H, L, J, and J2-Track from a ceilingUse in conjunction with a suspension kit for easy installation - not includedLengths longer than 96" not recommended as voltage drop can occurDie cast aluminum constructionUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 1/2"Length: 48"Width: 1/2"Product Weight: 1.74 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-TrackAccessory Type: Mounting Extension Rods White