WAC Lighting R3BSD-FWD Oculux Warm Dim 3.5" LED Square Recessed Trim with 50° Flood Beam Spread White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

WAC Lighting R3BSD-FWD Oculux Warm Dim 3.5" LED Square Recessed Trim with 50 Flood Beam Spread Oculux Dim to Warm is an LED recessed downlight that replicates how a true incandescent lamp dims solving a long time dilemma of monotonous LED's. Oculux Dim to Warm supports circadian rhythm patterns which contribute to physical, mental, and behavioral health, making it the ideal recessed downlight for applications in residential, restaurants, hotels, and assisted living.FeaturesTrim and LED light engine are sold as a complete unitAvailable in round or square open reflector and adjustable trim options35° visual cutoff provides superb glare reductionHousings are sold separately, available in an IC-Rated Airtight (R3BNICA-10 for 120 or R3BNICA-10U for Universal) new construction or IC-Rated remodel (R3BBRT-10)Constructed of die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDim to Warm - Dims smoothly and continuously from 3000K to a warmer 1800K ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 2 year finish and a 5 year functional manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 3.5"Height: 4"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Cutout Size: 4-1/4"Beam Spread: 50°Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 11 wattsLumens: 735Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 95CRIAverage Hours: 50000 White