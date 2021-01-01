WAC Lighting R3ASAL-F Aether 3.5" Square Adjustable Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine and 50° Flood Beam Spread Black / 4000K / 85CRI Recessed

WAC Lighting R3ASAL-F Aether 3.5" Square Adjustable Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine and 50 Flood Beam Spread Aether is a high performance 2" and 3.5" LED recessed downlight with an incredibly ultra low profile design of just 2.5" housing height on the 2" trim and 3.5" housing height on the 3.5" trim, designed to fit the tightest plenums.FeaturesFor use with New Construction Housings: HR-3LED-H17A or Remodel Housings: HR-3LED-R15A or HR-3LED-R20Designed for commercial or residential useConstructed from die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 3.5"Height: 3-7/8"Width: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 1.23 lbsBeam Spread: 50°Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 15.5 wattsLumens: 1030, 1055, 1070, 820, 832, or 990Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 70000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Black / 4000K / 85CRI