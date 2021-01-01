WAC Lighting R3ARAT-S Aether 3.5" Round Adjustable Trim with LED Light Engine and 15 Degree Spot Beam Spread White / 2700K / 85CRI Recessed Lights

WAC Lighting R3ARAT-S Aether 3.5" Round Adjustable Trim with LED Light Engine and 15 Degree Spot Beam Spread Aether features all of the benefits of a high performance LED recessed downlight including Energy Star rating, wet location listing, and high output with efficiency. Available in a sleek trimless option which can be spackled directly up to the Aperture. At 3.5" in height, the Aether is designed with the difficult to fit jobs in mind.Features:Designed to fit tight plenum spacesIncludes (1) 16.5 watt replaceable LED module equivalent to 100 watt MR16 bulbTrim includes LED Light Engine and replaceable moduleSmooth and continuous dimming to 1% with an electronic low voltage dimmer or 0-10v dimmerETL and cETL listed for damp locations5 year manufacturer warrantyFor use with housing HR-3LED-H17A or HR-3LED-H17AC (Chicago plenum)Dimensions:Width: 5.13"Height: 3.5"Depth: 5.13"Trim Size: 3.5"Aperture: 3.5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 16.5Color Temperature: 2700k, 3000k, 3500k, 4000kColor Rendering Index (CRI): 85, 90Lumens: 1035, 1045, 740, 760, 910, 925 (see attached spec sheet)Beam Spread: 15°Universal Input Voltage: 120V-240V-277VEnergy Star: Yes White / 2700K / 85CRI