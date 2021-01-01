From arnsberg
Arnsberg R302538 Wood Single Light 17" Wide Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Arnsberg R302538 Wood Single Light 17" Wide Pendant Features Cage surrounding the bulb is constructed from natural wood Requires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulb Mounted with adjustable cord Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Maximum Height: 63" Width: 17" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 100 watts Voltage: 120 volts White