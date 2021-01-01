From android watches
R3004 4 Channel Car Amplifier 1200 Watts 24 Ohm Stable Class AB Full Range Bridgeable MOSFET Power Supply Remote Subwoofer Control
Advertisement
300 W MAX Power @ 2 Ohm x 4 Channels 150 W MAX Power @ 4 Ohm x 4 Channels 600 W MAX Bridged Power @ 4 Ohm x 2 Channels Full-Range, Class A / B Topology, MOSFET Power Supply Low and High Level Inputs, Variable Filter, Variable Bass Boost Remote Subwoofer Control Dimensions: Depth 12.3 x Width 10.4 x Height 2.3 6 Year Platinum Online Dealer Warranty