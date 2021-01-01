Rene R3-1001-CGS 32-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks and Basket Strainers Concrete Fixture Kitchen Sink

Rene R3-1001-CGS 32-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Granite Composite Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks and Basket Strainers A carbon-colored, composite sink, split evenly into two basins; but with one shorter to allow contemporary placement of the faucet along the back where they meet. Constructed from a unique blend of ground quartz (80%), acrylic (20%). Overall, this undermount sink measures 32 1/2" x 20 3/8" x 9 1/2". Its deep basins are inherently quiet, stain-resistant, scratch-resistant, and even heat-resistant to temperatures up to 550 degrees. It is guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty, with template and mounting hardware included. To protect the sink surface from scratches or dents, two superior-quality, custom-fitted, stainless steel grids are included. The removable rubber feet raise them slightly above the bottom of the sink. Included are two strainers in a matching carbon finish. They not only catch random waste, but provide the finishing touch to the sink's appearance.Rene R3-1001-CGS Features:Offset bowls allow distinctive, tucked, faucet installation along back rimQuartz and acrylic fuse into a firm, hygienic surface Designed for installation below the countertop that presents contemporary eleganceInherently dense composite material is resistant to the transfer of soundAble to resist staining, scratching, and excessive heatIncludes matching strainers and stainless steel gridsRene R3-1001-CGS Specifications:Sink Length: 32-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 20-3/8" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-1/2" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/2" L x 18-1/8" WBasin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/2" L x 16-1/8" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 33"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Composite Concrete