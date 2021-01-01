From mikrotik

Mikrotik R2SHPn 2.4 GHz MiniPCI card 1600 mW TX, 802.11b/g/n, MMCX connector

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mikrotik R2SHPn 2.4 GHz MiniPCI card 1600 mW TX, 802.11b/g/n, MMCX.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com