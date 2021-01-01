WAC Lighting R2RD2T-N Volta 2" Downlight with LED Light Engine and 25 Degree Narrow Beam Spread Copper Bronze / 3000K / 85CRI Recessed Lights Recessed

WAC Lighting R2RD2T-N Volta 2" Downlight with LED Light Engine and 25 Degree Narrow Beam Spread Volta is the quintessential high performance LED architectural recessed downlight. Volta can be specified with variable serviceable drivers to plan your project in accordance with energy and lighting requirements up to 1,500 Lumens from a 2in aperture or up to 3,000 Lumens from the 4.5in. Available in New Construction IC Rated Airtight or Remodel Non-IC Airtight with Emergency backup battery and Chicago Plenum Safety options. Volta trims include an LED Light Engine with a replaceable High Powered LED module and are available in a variety of options including Round, Square, Adjustable, Wall Wash, Shallow Regressed, or a sleek flangeless trim which can be spackled directly up to the aperture. Tool-less in-field adjustable glare control and optic system can be used for louvers, lens, and beam control.Features For Trimless / Invisible Trim applications, select appropriate Invisible Trim HousingDesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed from die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming to 1% with an ELV or 0-10V dimmerETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsFixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensions Trim Size: 2"Height: 5-1/2"Width: 3-15/16"Depth: 3-15/16"Product Weight: 3.39 lbsCutout Size: 3-1/2"Beam Spread: 25°Electrical Specifications Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Copper Bronze / 3000K / 85CRI