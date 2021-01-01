WAC Lighting R2RAT-F Volta 2" Round Adjustable Trim with LED Light Engine and 35 Degree Flood Beam Spread Copper Bronze / 2700K / 85CRI Recessed

WAC Lighting R2RAT-F Volta 2" Round Adjustable Trim with LED Light Engine and 35 Degree Flood Beam Spread Volta is the quintessential high performance LED architectural recessed downlight. Volta can be specified with variable serviceable drivers to plan your project in accordance with energy and lighting requirements up to 1,500 Lumens from a 2in aperture or up to 3,000 Lumens from the 4.5in. Available in New Construction IC Rated Airtight or Remodel Non-IC Airtight with Emergency backup battery and Chicago Plenum Safety options. Volta trims include an LED Light Engine with a replaceable High Powered LED module and are available in a variety of options including Round, Square, Adjustable, Wall Wash, Shallow Regressed, or a sleek flangeless trim which can be spackled directly up to the aperture. Tool-less in-field adjustable glare control and optic system can be used for louvers, lens, and beam control. Features For Trimless / Invisible Trim applications, select appropriate Invisible Trim Housing Designed for commercial or residential use Constructed from die cast aluminum Integrated LED lighting Smooth and continuous dimming to 1% with an ELV or 0-10V dimmer ETL rated for wet locations Energy Star certified Compliant with California Title 24 energy standards Fixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a manufacturer 2 year warranty Dimensions Trim Size: 2" Height: 5-3/4" Width: 3-15/16" Depth: 3-15/16" Product Weight: 3.39 lbs Cutout Size: 3-1/2" Beam Spread: 35° Electrical Specifications Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000K Color Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRI Average Hours: 50000 Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Copper Bronze / 2700K / 85CRI