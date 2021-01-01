WAC Lighting R2ASWL-A Aether 2" Square Wall Wash Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine White / 3000K / 85CRI Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

WAC Lighting R2ASWL-A Aether 2" Square Wall Wash Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine Aether is a high performance 2" and 3.5" LED recessed downlight with an incredibly ultra low profile design of just 2.5" housing height on the 2" trim and 3.5" housing height on the 3.5" trim, designed to fit the tightest plenums.Features For use with New Construction Housings: HR-2LED-H13ADesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed from die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantFixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensions Trim Size: 2"Height: 2-1/2"Width: 5-7/8"Product Weight: 0.77 lbsBeam Spread: AsymmetricalElectrical Specifications Wattage: 15 wattsLumens: 1070, 1125, 1145, 1160, 840, or 890Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 65000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts White / 3000K / 85CRI