WAC Lighting R2ARDL-S Aether 2" Round Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine and 17° Spot Beam Spread Black / 3000K / 85CRI Recessed Lights Recessed

WAC Lighting R2ARDL-S Aether 2" Round Invisible Trim with LED Light Engine and 17 Spot Beam Spread Aether is a high performance 2" and 3.5" LED recessed downlight with an incredibly ultra low profile design of just 2.5" housing height on the 2" trim and 3.5" housing height on the 3.5" trim, designed to fit the tightest plenums.FeaturesFor use with New Construction Housings: HR-2LED-H13ADesigned for commercial or residential useConstructed from die cast aluminumIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantFixture is covered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; finish is covered by a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 2"Height: 2-1/2"Width: 5-7/8"Product Weight: 0.66 lbsBeam Spread: 17°Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsLumens: 1025, 1065, 1230, 1295, 1320, or 1330Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, or 4000KColor Rendering Index: 85 or 90CRIAverage Hours: 65000Voltage: 120, 240, and 277 volts Black / 3000K / 85CRI