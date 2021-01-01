R21 Dynamic VocalPresentation Microphone 3Pack For live Performance and recording + Lightweight Boom Mic Stand + 18 Mic Cable 3 pack + 5 Mic.

This Top Value Bundle includes R21 Dynamic Vocal/Presentation Microphone 3-Pack - with a tight cardioid pickup pattern for maximum gain before feedback, a dual stage windscreen, heavy gauge mesh and anti-dent ring for enhanced protection, as well as gold-plated XLR pins that ensure positive connetivity. Includes MK10 - Lightweight Microphone Boom Stand - Packaged with a standard mic clip, the MK10 is perfect for any microphone application, especially in live and studio settings. Includes 3-Pin XLR Male to XLR Female Microphone Cable a low noise microphone cable that features heavy duty XLR connectors. Includes 5-pack of foam microphone windscreens - Reduces occurances of vocal popping and wind noise Photo4less Cleaning Cloth - so you can keep your new instrument in mint condition.