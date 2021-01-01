Rene R2-1006-PUD Porcelain Undermount Bathroom Sink and Pop-Up Drain White / Chrome Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

Rene R2-1006-PUD Porcelain Undermount Bathroom Sink and Pop-Up Drain This attractive porcelain basin is designed to be mounted under the counter in a flush, positive, or negative reveal. Constructed of solid porcelain but with a special additional enamel added at the end of its firing, turning it into a hardened true vitreous china. On its own, porcelain is both beautiful and durable, but the additional vitreous china coating creates an even more impervious and sanitary surface. It measures 16" x 16" x 6-3/4", with a centerset drain and overflow. Included is a spring-loaded pop-up drain which can be opened or closed with a simple press to its dome.Rene R2-1006-PUD Features:Contemporary Styling – With classy undermount installation, this square porcelain beauty flaunts a glistening, deep interior with a discreet overflow for safe fillingGlazed Vitreous China – Special enamel coating and firing transforms ceramic into durable chinaIntegral Performance – Triple glazing and firing resists staining, chipping, and scratchingGuaranteed Exceptionalism – Backed by extraordinary warrantiesSupportive Extras – Standard pop-up drain is spring loaded to open or close with a simple pushUndermount – Designed to be mounted under the countertop Ceramic White / Chrome