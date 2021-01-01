R192 Frameless in Ceilingin Wall 5 Speaker Set 2 Way Home Theater Surround Speakers White

FRAMELESS FLUSH MOUNT IN CEILING SPEAKERS - Wide sound dispersion designed speakers easily integrate with new and existing audio systems, traditional Passive speaker design, simply drive power from your home audio receiver or amp FULL RANGE 2-WAY SOUND - 5. 25' High Rigidity Polypropylene cone woofers with butyl rubber surrounds, . 5' Mylar tweeters, frequency response is 45Hz-22 kHz with 95dB at 8ohm FRAMELESS DESIGN - Paintable edge-to-edge grills magnetically attach over the frames giving a frameless appearance, pressure lock mounting system clamps tight to drywall, fits round speaker hole size of 7' with a mounting depth of 3', overall size of 7. 9' with spring loaded raw wire connections SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS - Any home audio receiver or amp with raw speaker wire outputs, power from your amp should be no less than 10 and no more than 200 watts per channel, CL3 rated in wall certified raw speaker wire to connect your receiver to t