R1100MK Car Amplifier and 8 Gauge Wiring Kit 1100 Watts Max Power 24 Ohm Stable Class AB Monoblock Mosfet Power Supply Remote Subwoofer Control

Power - Maximum Power Output of 1100 Watts at 2 Ohms into one channel. Max power output of 550 Watts at 4 Ohms into one Channel. This amplifier is designed to run your subwoofer(s) giving them the power that they need to perform as they were meant to High Level Inputs - Speaker level inputs are commonly referred to as high-level inputs. Speaker level inputs will be used to connect the R1100M to your factory radio or an aftermarket radio that does not have low-level (RCA) inputs Low Level Inputs - Line level inputs, also known as RCA inputs or low-level inputs, use RCA interconnect cables to link the R1100M with the source unit. Most aftermarket radios have multiple pairs of RCA outputs that can connect to multiple amplifiers Low Pass Crossover - A low-pass filter is an electronic circuit that removes all the notes below the filter's frequency setting. You will use the Low-pass filter to primarily keep high notes out of your subwoofe