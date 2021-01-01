Rene R11-5003-PLT-R9-7003 Stone Composite Square Vessel Sink with Faucet and Pop-Up Drain Platinum / Chrome Fixture Lavatory Sink Combination

Rene R11-5003-PLT-R9-7003 Stone Composite Square Vessel Sink with Faucet and Pop-Up Drain The stone composite square vessel sink graces the top a vanity with its elegant style and vibrant luxury. The spacious smooth basin and sleek curves introduce a contemporary yet classic ambience into the room. The combination of natural minerals and polyurethane perfectly blend into a beautiful structure and make up the stone composite material. The striking color and texture featured on the exterior of the sink provide an edgy touch into the overall design. This sink measures at 15" x 15" x 4-3/8" and an 18" minimum cabinet size is required. Tall, vessel-style faucet soundly constructed of premium-quality, solid brass components. Its design is angular with crisp edges. Water temperature and pressure is controlled by the extended, swivel handle. Ceramic disc cartridges assure dependability. With a simple press to its handsome dome, the included, spring-loaded, vessel pop-up drain can be opened or closed.Rene R11-5003-PLT-R9-7003 Features:Contemporary Styling – Spacious smooth basin and sleek curves featured in every modelSelect Mounting – Vessel rests upon the vanity, positioned to display its inner and outer beautyPure Resilience – Solid composition promotes stain and scratch resistanceGuaranteed Exceptionalism – Backed by extraordinary warrantiesSupportive Extras – Matching vessel faucet and vessel pop-up drain Combination Platinum / Chrome