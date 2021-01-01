Eureka Ergonomic R1-S Gaming Desk With RGB Lights, Controller Stand, Cup Holder & Headphone Hook - Black

LARGE GAMING SURFACE – This gaming desk has a sleek carbon fiber texture and the gaming surface has plenty of space for your gaming monitors, gaming keyboard, and other gaming gear for good gaming experience. RGB LED LIGHTING - Plug the USB into your Gaming PC or Laptop and watch your gaming desk come alive. The LED lighting glows with 6 colors on the gaming desktop and in the legs for a better gaming experience. R SHAPE DESIGN – We know how important your gaming gear is to you, that’s why we designed this gaming desk with a rock-solid R-shape design. It looks cool and its very sturdy. Comes with four leveling feet to make sure your PC gaming desk is level and stable. No wobbling.HUMAN-ORIENTED DESIGNS – The desk have convenient gear hook, cup holder and controller holder for those long days and nights of gaming. Adjustable Leveling Feet reduces friction & noise when you slide or move desk, will not rip off like normal felt pads.