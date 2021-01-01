From kessaku
R1 Aluminum MultiAngle Foldable Tablet Stand Compatible with 20202018 iPad Pro 2020 iPad Air iPhone 12 Pro Max12 Mini12 11 Pro Max11 Pro Xs.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY - securely holds your 4 to 13 tablets and smartphones, including your 2019 iPad/2018 iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Plus Max/11 Plus/11, XS Max/XS/XR/X, 8 Plus/8, 2018 MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus/S10/S9 Plus/S9, Google Nexus, HTC, LG, Kindle, Fire, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Dell Venue 10, Sony Xperia Z4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 and more SLEEK & STABLE DESIGN - never worry again about your tablet tipping over! Hands-free display holds your tablet with a solid aluminum construction and rubber pads grip to prevent any scratches or sliding ADJUSTS TO THE PERFECT ANGLE- whether you are watching YouTube videos, using FaceTime or just checking your emails, the R1 stand effortlessly maneuvers between Portrait, Landscape or Flat orientation with a 270-degree mount and base hinge FOLDS & COLLAPSES - portable design to easily fit in your briefcase or backpack. With its compact size, take the R1 stand with you on-the-go