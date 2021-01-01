Rene R1-1037L 31-1/8" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks Basket Strainers and Cutting Board Stainless Steel / 18

Rene R1-1037L 31-1/8" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks, Basket Strainers, and Cutting Board An expansive, undermount sink of stainless steel; divided into two unequal-sized basins. A thin divide separates the wide basin on the left from the narrower basin on the right. They remain equal in length front to back and each features tight, 3/4-inch diameter corners and offset drains. Constructed from a single sheet of the highest-quality 304 steel. Overall it measures 31 1/8" x 18" x 9 5/8", with a heavy-duty, 14- thickness. It will not rust or stain, is insulated, quiet, and guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty. Template, mounting hardware, and a fine-grained cutting board, custom-made to fit this basin are included. Created from the rubberwood tree, a natural hardwood, it is naturally mold and moisture resistant. Additionally, a groove along its perimeter channels away any runoff. To protect the sink surface from scratches or dents, two superior-quality, custom-fitted, stainless steel grids are included. The removable rubber feet raise them slightly above the bottom of the sink. One standard strainer, identified by its traditional shallow basket and stopper mechanism; and one basket strainer, with a deep, perforated, metal basket; are included.Rene R1-1037L Features:Offset bowls allow distinctive, tucked, faucet installation along back rim14- , 304-grade stainless steel that is 50% heavier than the industry norm16- , 304-grade stainless steel that is 25% heavier than the industry norm304 Grade stainless steel in the industry standard 18- thicknessSound dampening pads diminish noise and sprayed-on coating creates a moisture barrierSubtle furrows channel water toward drainSimple to care for with a mild abrasive cleanser, water, and a soft clothIncludes one standard basket strainer as well as one deep-basket strainer, stainless steel grids, and fitted cutting boardRene R1-1037L Specifications:Sink Length: 31-1/8" (left to right)Sink Width: 18" (front to back)Sink Height: 9-5/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 17-3/8" L x 16" WBasin Dimensions (Right): 11-3/4" L x 16" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 33"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel / 18