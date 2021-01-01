Rene R1-1003 32-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks Basket Strainers and Cutting Board Stainless Steel / 16

Rene R1-1003 32-1/2" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Basin Racks, Basket Strainers, and Cutting Board A moderate-sized, undermount sink divided equally into two bowls; each with broadly-curved corners and offset drains. Constructed from a single sheet of the highest-quality 304 steel. Overall it measures 32 1/2" x 18 1/4" x 8 1/4", with a brawny 16- thickness. It will not rust or stain, is insulated, quiet, and guaranteed by a limited lifetime warranty. Template, mounting hardware, and a fine-grained cutting board, custom-made to fit this basin are included. Created from the rubberwood tree, a natural hardwood, it is naturally mold and moisture resistant. Additionally, a groove along its perimeter channels away any runoff. To protect the sink surface from scratches or dents, two superior-quality, custom-fitted, stainless steel grids are included. The removable rubber feet raise them slightly above the bottom of the sink. One standard strainer, identified by its traditional shallow basket and stopper mechanism; and one basket strainer, with a deep, perforated, metal basket; are included.Rene R1-1003 Features:Equal sized bowls boast wide curved corners and a sleek, modern design16- , 304-grade stainless steel that is 25% heavier than the industry norm304 Grade stainless steel in the industry standard 18- thicknessSound dampening pads diminish noise and sprayed-on coating creates a moisture barrierCovered under Rene's limited lifetime warrantySimple to care for with a mild abrasive cleanser, water, and a soft clothIncludes one standard basket strainer as well as one deep-basket strainer, stainless steel grids, and fitted cutting boardRene R1-1003 Specifications:Sink Length: 32-1/2" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/4" (front to back)Sink Height: 8-1/4" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 14-1/2" L x 16-1/8" WBasin Dimensions (Right): 14-1/2" L x 16-1/8" WMinimum Cabinet Size: 33"Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel / 16