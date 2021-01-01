From premier
Premier® Yarns Hipster Cotton™ Yarn in Melon Berry | 3.5 oz | Michaels®
Advertisement
Find the Premier® Yarns Hipster Cotton™ Yarn at Michaels. This 100% cotton yarn has a vibrant combination of colors. This 100% cotton yarn has a vibrant combination of colors. Perfect for garments and accessories, the natural fibers are machine washable and create long lasting projects. Weight: Light (3)Contents: 100% Cotton Skein Weight: 3.5 oz. / 100 gYardage: 229 yd / 210 m Knitting Gauge:21 sts & 28 rows = 4" (10 cm)Crochet Gauge:16 sc & 18 rows = 4" (10 cm)Suggested Knitting Needle:4 mm, US - 6Suggested Crochet Hook:5 mm, US H-8 | Premier® Yarns Hipster Cotton™ Yarn in Melon Berry | 3.5 oz | Michaels®