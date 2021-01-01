From dimensions
Dimensions® Wintry Wolf Stamped Cross Stitch Kit | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy Dimensions® Wintry Wolf Stamped Cross Stitch Kit at Michaels. com. Stitch an amazing piece of DIY wall art with this stamped cross stitch kit! This stamped cross stitch pattern features a Wintry Wolf design. Stitch an amazing piece of DIY wall art with this stamped cross stitch kit! This stamped cross stitch pattern features a Wintry Wolf design. Details: Wintry Wolf design Fabric: 13" x 8" Finished size: 9" x 14"Contents: Printed white sailcloth Cotton thread Needle Easy instructions | Dimensions® Wintry Wolf Stamped Cross Stitch Kit | Michaels®