Safco® Vy™ Bistro Sled Base Chair, Plastic, Black, Seat: 18 1/2"W X 17"D, Back: 19 1/2"W X 16"H

This comfortable bistro chair features a high seat with long legs, which can provide any setting with a streamlined and modern accent. The plastic black color is able to fit in with many environments, and these chairs excel when they are set in a cafe or other dining area. They look great outside as well, especially for an outdoor bar location. These chairs stack on top of each other in columns four chairs high, making clean up and storage a breeze. All purpose bistro-height chair. Black color for use with almost any decor. Black seat/back. 350 lb. weight capacity. Stackable up to 4 high. Overall dimensions: 45"H x 18"W x 22"D. Wall saver that ensures no wall scrapes. Steel powder coat frame and silver finish. No assembly required. Plastic seat and back with steel frame base.