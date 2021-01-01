Find the Sweet Tooth Fairy® Unicorn Edible Cake Decoration Kit at Michaels. Create an adorable unicorn cake for your little one's next party using this edible cake decoration kit from Sweet Tooth Fairy. With everything needed to finish your cake with a professional-looking touch, just add cake mix and icing and get to baking! Create an adorable unicorn cake for your little one's next party using this edible cake decoration kit from Sweet Tooth Fairy. With everything needed to finish your cake with a professional-looking touch, just add cake mix and icing and get to baking! Details: Includes assorted colors 1.86 oz. (53 g) total package weight 8 pieces Sugar, water, gelatin, artificial colors and corn starch | Sweet Tooth Fairy® Unicorn Edible Cake Decoration Kit | Michaels®