Buy this Diamond Dotz® Uni Prayer Beginner Facet Art Kit at Michaels. com. Just use the Diamond Dotz stylus to pick up a dot and place it onto the matching square on the sticky print. Quick, easy and fun to do! Just use the Diamond Dotz stylus to pick up a dot and place it onto the matching square on the sticky print. Details: Uni Prayer 3" x 3" design size Contents: High-quality color-printed fabric (6" x 6") Pre-sorted Diamond Dotz Craft tray Stylus with soft grip Wax caddy Multi-lingual pictorial instructions | Diamond Dotz® Uni Prayer Beginner Facet Art Kit | Michaels®