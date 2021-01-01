Buy the Crayola® Uni-Creatures™ Model Magic® Stackers™ at Michaels. Have fun-filled playtime with this stackers set from Crayola. Create layered sculpture designs with Model Magic Stackers. These inventive stencils are designed for use with the included Crayola Model Magic modeling material. Just fill the first stencil with Model Magic, then place the next stencil on top and fill. Repeat with the third stencil and remove to reveal an amazing three-dimensional character. This pack features Crayola Uni-Creatures characters and includes stencils, 4 Model Magic packs, 2 Pip-Squeaks Skinnies Markers, and a play mat. Also comes with step-by-step instructions for perfect results every time. Great for ages 5 and up. Details: Creates 2 creatures Nontoxic No messy crumbling For ages 5 and up Contents: 4 pack model magic (0.5 oz./14 g each) 2 Stackers stencils 2 Pip-squeaks Skinnies® Playmat | Crayola® Uni-Creatures™ Model Magic® Stackers™ | Michaels®