Proto® Torqueplus™ 31 Piece 12 Point Combination Wrench Set

Proto® Torqueplus™ Combination wrench set is provided with locking grooves and help to prevent the wrench from slipping off the fastener when turning. Wrench set contains arched surfaces to spread the contact forces over a greater area..Finish: Satin.Improves grip on worn, rounded fasteners.Measuring system: Inch.Material: Forged alloy steel.Increased torque applied to fastener with fewer rounded edges and unique arc design increases surface contact by 400%.Includes tool roll.Reduces risk of fastener rounding.Weight: 124 lbs..Number of points: 12.Handle type: Oval.Standards: ASME B107.100.Anti-slip design (ASD) wrench has a locking groove prevents slippage and knuckle injury.Size: 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", 3/4", 13/16", 7/8", 15/16", 1", 1 1/16", 1 1/8", 1 1/4", 1 5/16", 1 3/8", 1 7/16", 1 1/2", 1 5/8", 1 11/16", 1 3/4", 1 13/16", 1 7/8", 2", 2 1/16", 2 1/8", 2 3/16", 2 1/4" opening.Opening type: Open/box.Proto® Torqueplus™ Combination wrench set is made of forged alloy steel and unique arc design increases surface contact by 400 percent and satin finish provides corrosion resistance and a slip resistant grip.