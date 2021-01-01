Handy Art® Student Acrylic Paint, Light Green, Certified AP Non-Toxic & Gluten-Free, 16oz RCP101110

Rich and durable colors dry to a permanent, water-resistant and flexible semi-gloss finish. The paint cleans up with soap and water..Light green paint.Light Green.Can be used for applications as varied as air brushing, print making and marbling.Dries to a permanent, water-resistant and flexible semi-gloss finish.16 Oz..Packaged in 16 oz plastic bottles.Rich and durable colors.Certified AP non-toxic and gluten-free.Acrylic paint can be used on most any surface: paper, fabric, wood, plastic, glass, cardboard, metal and canvas.Thick, consistent-viscosity paint in blendable colors.Easy cleanup with soap and water while wet.AP certified nontoxic.Permanently adheres to paper, wood, fabric and clay.Handy Art® student acrylic paint is a high-quality, low-cost acrylic paint, and the preferred choice for paint parties!