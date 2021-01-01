Get the DAS® Stone Effect Modelling Clay, 2.2lb. at Michaels. Create a stone-like feature mold with this air-hardening modeling clay has a smooth, even, easy texture that makes it perfect for classroom, home or studio projects for artists and crafters of all ages. Create a stone-like feature mold with this air-hardening modeling clay has a smooth, even, easy texture that makes it perfect for classroom, home or studio projects for artists and crafters of all ages. Can be used on various supports such as wood, cardboard and plastic to create solid robust models and figures. Create sculptures, dolls, jewelry beads and more, and once your projects are dry (usually within 24 hours), you can finish them off with your favorite art markers, paints or stains. Details: 2.2 lb (1 kg) Acid-free AP certified Nontoxic Clay | DAS® Stone Effect Modelling Clay, 2.2lb. | Michaels®