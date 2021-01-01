Streamlight® Stinger® LED Flashlights, Nickel Cadmium Rechargeable, Black

Advertisement
Stinger® Rechargeable flashlight in black color includes C4 LED bulb of 50000 hrs. operating life and has IPX4 rated water resistant aluminum construction. Flashlight requires 3.6 V battery to operate and features LED charge-continuity indicator..Includes 120V AC/DC Charger/ 2 Holders.IPX4 rated for water resistant operation.Unbreakable polycarbonate lens with scratch-resistant coating.Bulb type: C4 LED.Number of batteries: 1.Bulb life: 50,000 hrs.Color: black.CE certified, ANSI/NEMA FL1-2009 standard.LED charge-continuity indicator with snap-in charger holder that mounts in any position.Stinger® 1 3.6V Rechargeable Nickel Cadmium Black Aluminum Flashlight has a snap-in charger holder that mounts in any position..Size: 8.41'' length x 1.62'' major diameter x 1.17'' body diameter