From union tools
Union Tools® Steel Coal Shovel, Blade #2, Square Point (760-54246)
Advertisement
UnionTools® Tempered steel square coal shovel has 13 1/2" x 14 1/2" square tip blade for scooping heavy duty materials. Shovel has 48" straight long premium North American white ash handle for strength and has reinforced ribs for added convenience..Handle length: 48 in.#2 blade, wide flared deep dish measures 13.5-inches by 14.5-inches.Handle type: Straight, long.Reinforced ribs for heavy-duty applications including coal and stone transfer or general purpose cleaning.Blade width: 13 1/2 in.48-inch Premium North American white ash handle for strength.Blade tip shape: Square.For scooping stone, coal, mulch or general purpose clean-up.UnionTools® Tempered Steel Square Coal Shovel is perfect for transferring heavy duty materials.