Buy the 4M® STEAM Powered Girls™ Weather Station at Michaels. com. Kids can learn about the weather with this Powered Girls weather station from 4M. Kids can learn about the weather with this Powered Girls weather station from 4M. This science kit offers a fun, hands-on learning experience, while helping your daughter acquire knowledge about climate changes and the greenhouse effect. It also supports STEAM learning. Details: Assembled size: 22 cm 6 weather experiments For ages 8 and up Contents: 20 pH papers 3 anemometer cups 2 thermometers 1 base with seed tray 1 transparent cover 1 water cycle backdrop 1 wind vine & anemometer hub 1 plastic tube 1 rain gauge 1 funnel cover 1 compass 1 thermometer stand Guidebook Weather journal | 4M® STEAM Powered Girls™ Weather Station | Michaels®