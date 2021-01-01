KitchenAid ® Stainless Steel 5-Ply 15" Open Wok

Sandwiched between two layers of heavy-duty stainless steel, three layers of conductive aluminum distribute heat evenly from edge to edge of this wok. The five-ply construction ensures every stir fry cooks thoroughly and browns uniformly. Finished with striking black stainless steel handles, the durable stainless steel open wok stands up to daily use and the brushed base hides wear and tear.KitchenAid has been creating high-quality kitchenware for over a century.View all KitchenAid products Stainless steel and aluminum 5-ply construction: 3 layers of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel Dual-riveted black stainless steel handles Brushed base hides wear and tear Sealed rim prevents corrosion Suitable for use with electric, glass, ceramic, gas and induction cooktops Pan oven-safe to 500F Dishwasher-safe Made in Thailand