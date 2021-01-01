Purchase the Siser® Sports Cuttable Clipart Pack at Michaels. Personalize your DIY projects with this sports clipart pack from Siser. From basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, and more, this clipart pack is great for any athletic endeavor! Personalize your DIY projects with this sports clipart pack from Siser. From basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, and more, this clipart pack is great for any athletic endeavor! Each design is available in single and multiple colors and includes .cwprj, .dxf, .fcm, .svg, and .png files. Details: Sports 100 designs Works with all computerized cutters | Siser® Sports Cuttable Clipart ct | Michaels®