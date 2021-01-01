Buy Spellbinders® Spirea Bridal Wreath Etched Die Set at Michaels. com. Add detail to your papercraft projects with this die set. Spirea (Bridal Wreath) Etched Dies is part of the Susan's Spring Flora Collection by Susan Tierney-Cockburn. This set of four thin metal dies have elements to create a cascading waterfall of beautiful white blossoms. Included are a plate of 24 large florets, a plate of 24 smaller florets, two sizes of leaf shapes, and a three-leaf stem. Susan's Spring Flora is a second collection from Susan Tierney-Cockburn. This floral offering is a wonderful look into Susan's garden in the spring. She shares her love of gardening through paper crafting and helps you add spring-inspired blooms into your creations. Details: Spirea (Bridal Wreath) theme Assembled flower is approximately 0.50" x 2.25" x 3.5" in size 4 dies Metal For use with most die cutting machines | Spellbinders® Spirea Bridal Wreath Etched Die Set | Michaels®